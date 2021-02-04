Trump won't testify in impeachment trial

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers on Thursday rejected a request from Democrats for Trump to testify at his impeachment trial set to begin in the U.S. Senate next week.
Conway G.
Gittens reports.
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers on Thursday rejected a request from Democrats for Trump to testify at his impeachment trial set to begin in the U.S. Senate next week.
Conway G.
Gittens reports.
Democrats in the US House of Representatives have asked Donald Trump to testify under oath for his Senate impeachment trial,..