Opioid settlement

McKinsey settles over role in U.S. opioid crisis
Consulting giant McKinsey & Co struck a $573 million settlement with 47 states, the District of Columbia and five territories to..
Named in a settlement with global business consulting firm mckinsey & company for its part in the opioid crisis.
The company has agreed to pay nearly $600 million and give documents it has on oxycontin maker purdue pharma and three other companies that have been in the opioid business.
The settlement is novel because mckinsey did not make or sell the powerful painkillers but rather advised companies that did on how to boost their business.
States say the company encouraged purdue to focus on selling higher doses and to high-volume prescribers.
