EPD Officer Suspended Without Pay Following Domestic Violence Allegations

Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin said Thursday that EPD Officer Jamarius Donte Ward was currently suspended without pay after allegedly injuring his son with a 'flexible, blunt object.'

E--p--d releasing more information today on the arrest of one of their own-- with the city's police chief calling it a "sad day" for the department.

Yesterday evening at approximately 5:30 ... ward was arrested-- for an incident that unfolded tuesday night-- .............. according to police-- ... officers were dispatched to a home on north 7th avenue ... where the mother of a 6 year-old boy told police her child had just returned from a visit with his father ... ward ... with bruises on his arms ... hands ... wrists ... back and chest.

................ from there ... e- p-d's juvenile detective unit ... along with child protective services launched an investigation and consulted the vanderburgh county prosecutors office leading to the arrest ... ............ the victim was interviewed and gave this chilling account.

The victim said his dad took him into his bedroom, held him down, and struck him about ten times with a flexible blunt object.

Detectives photographed the bruising to his clavicle, upper back, wrists and upper arms, which were consistent with both the accounts of the mother and the son.

The indiana criminal code allows for reasonable corporal punishment, but the partnering investigative agencies agree this case went beyond what is allowable by law and indeed is criminal by nature.

As for ward ... his bond has been set at 15- hundred cash-- and no contact with the victim-- the judge also ordered ward be held in jail for 72 hours before he is allowed to post bond... he's due back in court next week (2/9)