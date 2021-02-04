When will teachers receive the vaccine?

The survey given to teachers was done to get an estimate of how many vaccines would be needed.

Posted it.

The covid hokanson says if you've already posted the vaccine card online, delete it immediately.

The bibb county school district is preparing for vaccinations when the state moves to the next phase of its rollout plan.

The school system surveyed teachers to see who would want the vaccine once it is available.

A little more than half of bibb county educators said they wanted the vaccine.

School leaders say now that they know the demand for the vaccine, they are waiting to find out when they will get the supply.

Once this phase 1b opens up that we will have that information and depending on the availability of the vaccine we c1 3 b13 will be able to develope our plan as far as getting our teachers vaccinated.

Some bibb county