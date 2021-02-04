Richland County holds COVID-19 clinic

The clinic was held at Olney City Park.

Richland county, illinois has been stepping up their rollout of the vaccine.

Today... the health department held a vaccine clinic.

Now get this... appointments for the clinic were booked solid within 30 minutes of registration opening.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how things went today for folks looking to be vaccinated.

"it's been a busy thursday here at the olney city park.

Folks have been lining up all day to get their chance to get the covid-19 vaccine."

It's been almost a year since everyone's life changed because of the pandemic.

For ursula wuthrich...that has meant staying home all to stay healthy.

"i have not been in a supermarket or in any shop at all.

I have learned to buy online and that's sometimes very confusing but i learn to do that."

Wuthrich was one of 400 people who came out to get the covid-19 vaccine.

Thursday's clinic was at olney's city park community building.

"actually come into the building.

They'll answer the screening questions to see how they're feeling and if they have any allergies.

Make sure that the vaccine is appropriate for them before we administer it."

Folks from the tb and health clinic worked side by side with volunteers to get everyone through.

"they have really thought the process through.

It's been very smooth.

All of the people that are coming to get vaccinated are very appreciative and it's just been a really great day."

Today's success follows weeks of dwindling covid-19 cases in the county.

"people have known someone who have had covid.

They have had covid.

They have friends and family members who have had covid.

It's become more real in that others are realizing that hey this is the real deal."

There was a lot of goodwill at thursdays clinic.

And possibly the first ray of hope that folks like wuthrich will be able to get back to normal.

"i can't tell you how happy i was when on tuesday i realized i got a spot.

Today's a good day."

If you need to get register for your shot head over to our website at wthitv.com and click on this story.

In olney, gary brian news 10.

