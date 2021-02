Joe Root, Sam Curran meet India's Street Child Cricket World Cup team

England teat team captain, Joe Root and England team bowler Sam Curran on February 04 met Street Child Cricket team that won the Street Child Cricket World Cup at Lord's in 2019.

The virtual interaction, organised by the British High Commission (BHC), took place ahead of India-England Test series, set to begin in Chennai from February 05.

Paulraj and Monisha questioned England players on how they got into the game, swapped stories and discussed the upcoming England versus India Test series.