Memorial distributes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Long Beach

Some Gulf Coast residents are now receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

News- 25's sabria reid takes us to- the espy center in long beach - where vaccinations- took place today.

- - patients are now familiar with- the - process of receiving their covi- vaccine as they come in for - their second dose.- "man i'm so happy to get it.

Hey!!!"

Gulfport couple roger and becki- lackey have been married 20 - years - and say they've taken care of - eachother, trying to stay - healthy.- roger and becki lackey, gulfpor- residents:- "i try to watch her and if she aint feeling good".

They both came into the espy- center in long beach for their- second dose of the moderna- vaccine.- roger and becki lackey, gulfpor- residents:- "this will protect me and my wife, we've been every lucky no- to get the virus at our - age."

Being vaccinated brings back- childhood memories.

- roger and becki lackey, gulfpor- residents:- "i was thankful that this came out because i remembered having- the polio vaccination - to protect me as a child.

- sabria reid, news 25: - "with appointments set 5 minute part, there's been a constant - flow of - patients, memorial hopes to put- 600 shots in arms today."

Chas peirce, vp of regional - business and system - development:- "we've seen alot of friends groups of four and six, i think- this is something they are- getting up together."

Roger and becki tell news 25, - they see light at the end of th- tunnel.

- roger and becki lackey, gulfpor- residents:- "hopefully getting this second shot for everybody, getting - everybody back well,- then it'll come back to the - coast life that we were used- - to."

Although fully vaccinated this couple is not taking any - - - - chances.- roger and becki lackey, gulfpor- residents:- "ima continue to wear my mask."

Memorial will continue to notif- patients when first and - second dose vaccines are- availbale on their website- and facebook page.- in long beach, sabria reid, new- 25-