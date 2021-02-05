Gulfport is home to many historical African American figures and for the first time, the Gulfport Museum of History will be displaying many of those who have paved the way.

Tomorrow.- - gulpfort is home to many- historical african american - figures and for the first time- the gulfport museum of history- will- be dsiplaying many of those who- have paved the way.

News- 25s janae jordan tells us more.- - john.

C robinson, tavis smily,- and - anna marie are just a few local- african american figures being- showcased in the first black- history display at the gulfport- museum of history.- - - - betty shaw is the president of- the gulfport museum of history.- betty shaw - president of - gulfport museum of history- "some of the artifacts here where from the museum that was- here before hurrican- katrina, but many of the items- come from people who are- generous, generously- - - - donated either the item or a- scan of it so we can display- that item" the musuem opened in march of - 2020 but was forced to close- due to coronavirus, now the - museum is back open, and- hopping to spread local black - history with the help of- some students.- betty shaw - president of - - - - gulfport museum of history- "students will be writing reports or interviews about - people that new some- of these people" janae jordan - news 25- "the display showcases those nationally and internationally- within- the gulfport area" betty shaw - president of - gulfport museum of history- " the display is based on local people, local people who either- stayed in gulfport and- made a difference in the- community or people who left- gulfport and were - known around the world" shaw went into detail about joh- c.

Robinson.

He was a gradute o- 33rd avenue school and a well - known aviator who - helped fight in the eteopian ai- force against italy.- betty shaw - president of - gulfport museum of history- "he established flight schools for african americans, the firs- flight schools for- african americans in chiacgo an- detroit and he is from gulfport- mississippi" the display will be finsihed an- open to the public next week.

- the gulfport museum of history- is located in the - historic union station depot it- is open thursday - sunday from- 10- a.m.

Until 3p.m.- in gulfport janae jordan news 2- -