Biden speech signals to world that America's back

US President Joe Biden says the world should expect a more diplomatically engaged United States moving forward.During a State Department visit, the president directly addressed the issues at the top of his foreign policy agenda - the coup in Burma, discussions with Russia and relations with China.
Seven Authors, All Former Guantánamo Prisoners, Urge President Biden To Close The Prison Before Its 20th Anniversary – OpEd
Eurasia Review
As the Biden administration settles in, and we await news of its plans for Guantánamo — after defense secretary Gen. Lloyd..