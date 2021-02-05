Trump's Lawyers Say He Won't Testify in Senate Impeachment Trial

Impeachment managers called on Trump to testify under oath during the trial in a letter on Thursday.

His lawyers referred to the request as a "public relations stunt.".

Your letter only confirms what is known to everyone: you cannot prove your allegations against the 45th president of the United States, who is now a private citizen, Letter From Lawyers for Donald Trump, via 'The New York Times'.

In calling on Trump to testify under oath during his second impeachment trial, .

The letter cites the testimony of former President Clinton during his impeachment trial while he was still in office.

There is no doubt that you can testify in these proceedings, Letter From Impeachment Managers, via 'The New York Times'.

Impeachment managers seek information from Trump about his actions as the U.S. Capitol was being stormed by a mob of his supporters.

Trump could still be subpoenaed to testify, but lawmakers indicated on Thursday that the action would be unlikely