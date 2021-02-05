Chico Area Recreation and Park District trying to renovate Dorothy F. Johnson Park

Chico Area Recreation and Park District is pursuing a grant to renovate Dorothy F.

Chico area recreation and park district is pursuing a grant to renovate a park in chico... the park is dorothy f.

Representatives from card say a key part of receiving the grant is having community feedback about what neighbors want improved..

Specifically neighbors in a half mile radius of the park... so staff say they are trying to get those who live in the area to participate in a survey.

Action news now spoke to recreation supervisor erin gonzales from card..

She says they picked d-f-j because it has not had renovations in awhile.

"we thought it would be a great opportunity to apple for the dfj park just because that is an underserved location and we want to bring as many ammenities to the community as possible.

So we thought it would be a good fit and opportunity."

You can find the survey on action news now dot com..

There will also be an in-person meeting on wednesday february 24th at 5:30.

