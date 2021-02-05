NAACP celebrates Rosa Parks' 108th birthday

Thousand.

The eugene- springfield n-a-a-c- p celebrated the birthday of legendary civil rights figure "rosa parks"... who famously refused to give up her seat on a bus to a white passenger in 1955.

Members of the n-a-a-c-p and other community partners gave speeches at the rosa parks statue on 10th and olive in eugene.

Organizers say parks' birthday falls on national tranist equity day... that's why they focused on the idea that public transportation is a civil right.

They also spoke about promoting strategies to fight climate change and the covid-19 pandemic.

"i feel like it's very important to support the work of rosa parks because as i said, i wouldn't be able to stand here if it weren't for rosa parks."

Parks died in 2005 at the age of 92.

Today's event was in partnership with the lane transit district.

Free p-p-e and information about covid-19 testing and vaccines were