St. Elmo house fire

Firefighters saved one dog in a house fire today, but more pets perished.

In saint elmo claimed the life of several pets this afternoon, the fire happened in the 4000 block of alabama avenue.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from reaching the neighbors homes.

The fire was under control in 10 minutes.

Fire fighters estimate that 60 percent of the home is a total loss.

"there were multiple pets inside.unfortunaetly, some of them perished.

I am happy to report that we were able to save one dog."

Cats, dogs and birds were all killed in the fire.

Our cameras were rolling when firefighters reunited the family dog with the owners after they revived him.