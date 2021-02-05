Riverdale Season 5 Trailer - Future Is Now

Riverdale Season 5 - Future Is Now - Promo (HD) - SEVEN-YEAR TIME JUMP — After spending seven years away from Riverdale, Archie (KJ Apa) returns to find the town is now under Hiram Lodge’s (Mark Consuelos) grip and on the verge of becoming a ghost town.

When Toni (Vanessa Morgan) catches him up on what’s been going on, Archie reaches out to the rest of the gang to return home.

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Drew Ray Tanner and Erinn Westbrook also star.

Steve Adelson directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (#504).

Original airdate 2/10/2021.