Jose Mourinho can see spirit in Tottenham squad despite poor run

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says he can see a spirit in his squad despite suffering a third successive Premier League loss after a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea.Spurs’ league season is imploding, having been top of the table in mid-December, and they went down to Jorginho’s first-half penalty in north London as Thomas Tuchel’s impressive start to life at Chelsea continued.Since travelling to Anfield at the summit on December 16 they have lost five of their next nine games, including three in a row for the first time since 2012.