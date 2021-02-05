Sports Gambling Bill Introduced

Max Cohan shows us why people are saying now is the time to pass a bill to allow sports gambling.

A bill to allow sports gambling was introduced in the alabama house of representative earlier this week.

Similar bills have failed to pass in previous attemps - but waay 31's max cohan shows us why people are saying now is the time to do it.

House bill 161 -- introduced by representative john rogers of birmingham proposes that the state allow online and mobile betting on certain collegiate and professional sporting events -- as well as other authorized competitions.

Currently, 20 states and washington dc have active legal sports betting...tenness e is among the states recently added to the list.

During november -- the state's first month of legal wagering -- more than two million dollars of tax revenue was generated by the state...in december it was just over 3 million.

Some people in alabama want in on the action..

They support the pending legislation and on social media -- users voiced their support for sports gambling in the state -- with some saying they've traveled to neighboring mississippi and tennessee to place wagers before.

Colby knight of huntsville says regardless of the laws -- there are already forms of gambling going on in the state from office super bowl pools to underground bookies..and says it's legalizing makes it a win for everyone involved.

Colby knight -- thinks sports betting should be legal "we're missing out on it anyway and it's already going on anyway so if you believe people should be free to how to spend their money and its not affecting anybody else -- if i want to bet you on the game and you bet me, vice versa -- then what's the problem?

And then if we want to go to a kiosk and do the same thing on a wager, what's the problem?"

Knight says he doesn't personally feel like he's missing out, nor does he believe this effort will pass...saying he would be very surprised if gambling made it before the lottery.

Draftkings sportsbook currently operates in 11 states...in a statement a company spokesman said: draftkings works with lawmakers, regulators and other stakeholders to enter new jurisdictions and our goal is always to get our top-rated product offering in the hands of customers in every state."

In huntsville, max cohan, waay 31 news thanks max -- the american gambling association estimates that more than 20 million americans will bet a combined 4.3 billion dollars on the super