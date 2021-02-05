Success With Antibody Treatment

Breken Terry spoke with the North Alabama Medical Center in Florence about their success with the monoclonal antibody treatment for covid patients.

New this evening... the "north alabama medical center" in florence told waay 31 it's seen huge success with the monoclonal antibody treatment for covid patients.

Waay31's breken terry spoke with the hosptial today to find out exactly what this treatment is and why it's been successful, breken?

Back in november the monoclonal anitbody treatment was given emergency usage authorization by the fda since then the hosptial has been using it on people with mild coronavirus cases out of the 500 people they've given it to only 12 have had to be hosptialized.

Willis- it's lab produced and what it does is it mimics the actual antibodies in the body and it doesn't allow the virus to reproduce once inside the system.

This is a peek inside the hospitals monocolonal antibody infusion treatment.

It's a series of lab made protiens given together in an infusion like this.

It's an outpatient treatment that hosptials are seeing a lot of success with but it must be given in the first ten days of symptoms to be very effective.

Willis- we've seen less than three percent of patients who recieve this outpatient infusion come back to be admitted and that's been critical for us right now just with every hospital we've been so full and over run with covid.

North alabama medical center's casey willis said people with coronavirus who have underlying conditions like diabeties, heart issues or over weight qualify for the treatment once they are diagnosed with coroanvirus.

Willis- it's a great way to keep patients that are at a higher risk of developing complications from covid to keep them from getting so much sicker and ending up in the hospital.

Willis said if you get coronavirus and are over the age of 55 with an underlying health condition your doctor can refer you to the hospital to get the treatment.

She said this gives hope that covid isn't a death sentence for those vulnerable to the virus.

Willis- people have called us a day or two after they got the infusion therapy and said i feel so much better.

I'm 100 times better and so it's really gone a long way to give patients hope but it's also a really good line of defense.

Willis said a big key to the success of the monoclonal treatment is an early diagnosis of the virus and calling your doctor to get the infusion as soon as possible.

