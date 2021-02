Norman movie

Norman movie - Official Trailer (HD) - Safier Entertainment - Plot synopsis: A time traveler and his A.I.

Companion.

Norman becomes trapped and isolated in the past, jeopardizing life in both the past and the future.

He must invent a way back to the future before the world collapses.

Director: Joel Guelzo Writers: James Banks, Joel Guelzo Stars: Stephen Birge, Jerry Chesser, Meme Hussey, Alex Vaughn Miller, Michael Wrape, Melissa Yowell