Mississippi's Sarah Thomas excited for Super Bowl debut

Pascagoula native Sarah Thomas will be the first woman to be an on field official for the Super Bowl on Sunday.
She is aware of the impact her historic debut will have on women and young girls across the country.
When you are watching the Super Bowl this coming Sunday you will see Pascagoula native Sarah Thomas as she makes history.