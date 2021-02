Seeking a COVID-19 vaccine

WE OFFER YOU A PROFILE OF AVACCINESEEKER.SHE'S 51 YEARSOLD.SHE HAS HYPERTENSION, ACORONAVIRUS RISKFACTOR.and SHE LIVES AND WORKS INOHIO, BUT MOST WEEKS, HER JOBTAKES HER INTO KENTUCKY,too.HER SEARCH FOR A PROTECTIVEPATHWAY AGAINST COVID 19BEGINS at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/covid-19-vaccination-programATTHEOHIO DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH'SWEBSITE.RIGHT NOW ITS COVID INFO PAGESHOWS -- in phase one b -- THESTATE IS VACCINATING SENIORSSEVENTY ANDOLDER.SO OUR CANDIDATE ISN'T AGEAPPROPRIATE.BUT PERHAPS THERE'S ANOTHERROUTE.PHASE ONE B does COVER PEOPLEWITH DEVELOPMENTALDISABILITIES (tilt down onlist of conditions) OR FOLKSWHO HAVE ANY ONE OF A NUMBEROFCONDITIONS.BUT HYPERTENSION ISN'T ON ITSO THAT WON'T GET OURCANDIDATE IN THE DOOR EITHER--https://healthcollab.org/testandprotectcincy/ ITIS - HOWEVER - SOMETHING kateshroeder with the healthcollaborative says SHE SHOULDKEEP CHECKING AT A SITE LIKE"TEST AND PROTECT CINCY DOTCOM." HERE'SWHY:I'm not making thesedecisions but I would expeCtsome of those conditions likehypertension to be part ofadditional rounds comingup.AND THEN THERE'S THE QUESTIONOF GEOGRAPHY -- AND WHETHERVACCINE SEEKERS IN THE TRISTATE CAN CROSSBORDERS...it's an IMPORTANTCONSIDERATION FOR OURCANDIDATE -- WHO HAPPENS TO BEME.THAT'S BECAUSE INKENTUCKY...PHASE ONE C --COMING SOON -- LISTS "MEDIA"AS ESSENTIAL WORKERS WHOQUALIFY TO GET THESHOT.So in Ohio, we are allowingfolks who live or work in thisaea...i mean we are all inthis together...it is helpfulto get shots in arms whetheryou know you're in kentucky,indiana ohio.THAT SAID - EACHSTATE HANDLES THINGSDIFFERENTLY.I REACHED OUT TOTHE NORTHERN KENTUCKY HEALTHDEPARTMENT.

ADMINISTRATORROBIN FELTNER TOLD ME "WE AREONLY VACCINATING KENTUCKYRESIDENTS UNLESS YOU ARE AHEALTHCARE WORKER WORKING INNORTHERNKENTUCKY."Oh you need to get thevaccine in the state that youlivein,.Is this essentially wait yourturn?

Wait your turn.