Silver Birch receives first round of COVID vaccine doses

Second round of COVID-19 vaccines administered at Coast Coliseum
Today at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum the second dose of COVID vaccines went out to patients.
Moving forward.
About "60"-residents "at silver birch of terre haute"..
Now have "their 1st dose" "of the covid-19 vaccine".
Groups of "4"-to-"5" got their shot this morning.
They'll return in "28"-days "for a 2nd round".
Meanwhile... "silver birch" has maintained " covid-free facility".
"they say"..
"the vaccines" give residents and their families "peace of mind".
///// ////// "the families reach out to me by phone, and by e-mail... they were very excited to get mom, dad, loved one to get this.
They're very relieved it's going to happen."
///// "silver birch" plans to keep following state guidelines..
Until *all vaccines* are distributed.
"the nursing director says"..
They're "not" expectin any changes until after the 2nd
Today at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum the second dose of COVID vaccines went out to patients.
Waterford vaccinations