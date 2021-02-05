Silver Birch receives first round of COVID vaccine doses

Groups of 4-5 got their shot Thursday morning.

Moving forward.

About "60"-residents "at silver birch of terre haute"..

Now have "their 1st dose" "of the covid-19 vaccine".

Groups of "4"-to-"5" got their shot this morning.

They'll return in "28"-days "for a 2nd round".

Meanwhile... "silver birch" has maintained " covid-free facility".

"they say"..

"the vaccines" give residents and their families "peace of mind".

///// ////// "the families reach out to me by phone, and by e-mail... they were very excited to get mom, dad, loved one to get this.

They're very relieved it's going to happen."

///// "silver birch" plans to keep following state guidelines..

Until *all vaccines* are distributed.

"the nursing director says"..

They're "not" expectin any changes until after the 2nd