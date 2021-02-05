Freaky Movie clip - Charlene Hears a Rumor

Freaky Movie clip - Charlene Hears a Rumor - Charlene, a local police officer and Millie's older sister, hears a rumor that some kids are planning a little impromptu homecoming party.

Prepare for a Freaky take on the body-swap movie which only Blumhouse (makers of Happy Death Day & The Purge Franchise) could bring: a teenage girl switches bodies with a relentless serial killer!

High school senior Millie (Kathryn Newton, Blockers, HBO's Big Little Lies) is just trying to survive being the unpopular kid when she becomes The Butcher's (Vince Vaughn) next target.

Their fateful encounter gets twisted and they wake up in each other's bodies.

Now looking like a towering psychopath, Millie learns she only has 24 hours to reverse the curse and get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she's trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever.