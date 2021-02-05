Does Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Deserve To Be Brought Back From The Dead?

2010's Scott Pilgram vs.
The World: The Game had become a poster child for delisted games and the subject of game preservation.
However, not all that glitters is gold.
So, after all the outcry and demand, was it right to bring the “Scott Pilgrim” game back from the dead?
Or is it undeserving of an extra life?
We'll cover everything you need to know about the game, from the game mechanics to the RPG elements in this Retro Review!