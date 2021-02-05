The 8 Worst Legend of Zelda Games Ever

These Zelda games are the weakest "links" in the series!
For this list, we will be focusing on the worst releases in a franchise that has a track record that is beyond impressive.
These Zelda games are the weakest "links" in the series!
For this list, we will be focusing on the worst releases in a franchise that has a track record that is beyond impressive.
These Zelda games are the weakest "links" in the series!
For this list, we will be focusing on the worst releases in a franchise that has a track record that is beyond impressive.
Our list includes The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords, The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes, Link's Crossbow Training, Zelda's Adventure and more!
The Jaws movies have got nothing on these video game sharks! For this list, we’ll be looking at gaming’s most memorable kings..
Great Games From 2020 for the New Nintendo Switch User.
If you're new to Nintendo Switch,
these popular games from..