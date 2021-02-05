World Cancer Day: Understanding role of nutrition, lifestyle changes to control cancer

People across the globe need to be aware regarding nutrition and other lifestyle changes that can be implemented to help them recover and potentially reduce the risk of the same cancer recurring or a new one developing.

World Cancer Day, which is observed to spread awareness, inspire change and reduce the global impact of cancer, is celebrated on February 4, every year.

On this World Cancer Day, let's dive into the role of nutrition and lifestyle changes in order to reduce the risk of the deadly disease.

Cancer doesn't develop overnight and certain lifestyle changes and foods can help us in preventing the life-threatening disease.

Although the crucial role of nutrition on wellbeing was known several hundreds of years ago in ancient healing methods such as traditional Chinese medicine, it often plays a minor role in the modern society.

A balanced plant-based diet with limited amounts of fast foods, sugar-sweetened drinks, red meat, and alcohol is recommended for enhancing health.

Such a way of life helps to prevent both cancer and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs) because of the common risk factors.

Although these facts are widely known, the figures are still alarming.

Some of the most prevalent forms of cancer in India are caused by poor lifestyle and hygiene practices.

For example, excessive smoking causes lung and oral cancer while consuming alcohol is the cause of cancer in the colon, liver, and breast.