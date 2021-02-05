Domino’s Pizza warming up for Super Bowl Sunday

Domino’s Pizza doesn’t plan on letting the chips fall where they may this Super Bowl Sunday.

- news 25's toni miles shows us - how domino's is warming up for- game day!

- - did you know the largest- domino's- pizza-based franchise in the u-- is right here in south- mississippi , with more than 19- stores in the south and mid-- west?

- and they're all warming up for- - - - super bowl sunday, following th- same playbook, getting ready fo- the big game- and teaming up to tackle one of- - - - the busiest pizza sales and - delivery days of the- year...superbowl sunday.- kennedy kelly, general manager,- domino's pizza, - orange grove: "we're super busy but everyone's excited.

We work- well- together.

We're a good team."

The apc - american pizza- community - is betting this - year's pizza sales will top las- - - - year's 12-and-a-half million- sold on game day... with- domino's cut accounting for - 11 million slices of those- pizzas.

- <nats>- like the two teams that will- battle it out at super bowl 55,- the team here at the orange - grove domino's knows it all - starts with the right line up.- pennie brogle, district manager- rpm pizza: "we have a large, 3-topping carry out or a- two large, two toppings, $10.99- each for delivery or carry- out."

And suiting up - face masks in- place of helmets, part of - the overall game plan for - safety...as the toss up gets- underway... - pennie brogle, district manager- rpm pizza: "the orders start coming in pre-game time,- and then they'll slack off and- then at half time they- hit us again for another rush."

<nats on phone> - plenty of calls to make...- <nats: "order out!"

Pennie brogle, district manager- rpm pizza: "we have a carry out where you can walk in- or drive through.

We also have- car side delivery - where you check in when you get- to the parking lot, we can carr- - - - it out there to you."

In place of the grid iron is th- industrial oven-where team- members will huddle and hustle- as the hot wings, pizza - pies and other game day special- roll out.

- <nats: "three large cheese..."

Toni miles, news 25: "your best bet is to get your order in as- soon as possible for- super bowl sunday."

Pennie brogle, district manager- rpm pizza: "we have timed orders that can be placed- as early as friday or saturday- on line, or you can call- the store up until 1 p.m.

To- place your order on game day."

So don't be sidelined on super- bowl sunday - get - ahead of the game-speed and - timing is everything- regardless of your playing- field!- in orange grove, toni miles,- news 25.-