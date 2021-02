Young Sheldon S04E07 A Philosophy Class and Worms That Can Chase You

Young Sheldon 4x07 "A Philosophy Class and Worms That Can Chase You" Season 4 Episode 7 Promo trailer - Sheldon’s first day of college is derailed by his new philosophy teacher, Professor Ericson (Melanie Lynskey).

Also, Mary and Brenda (Melissa Peterman) live vicariously through Missy’s first day of middle school, on Thursday, February 11th on CBS.