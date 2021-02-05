Senior Mardi Gras Mambo in Gulfport

Let the good times roll!
The annual Mardi Gras Mambo celebrates carnival season with seniors in Harrison County.
Let the good times roll!
The annual Mardi Gras Mambo celebrates carnival season with seniors in Harrison County.
- the annual mardi gras mambo - celebrated their carnival seaso- with seniors in harrison county- with a twist.
- for the first time, mardi gras- mambo was celebrated as a - drive thru giving away 250 free- lunch meals were passed out - to seniors.
- the lyman community center in - gulfport was- decorated and music played as - visitors drove up to receive- their mardi gras meal.- jambalaya, king cake, french- bread - and a salad came in every plate- - - - for seniors who are unable to - travel to get their plates, - harrison county senior homes an- living facilities picked up - meals for their guests.
- - alisha plummer, community - relations - director southern care hospice:- "we really wanted to be able to do something for them but - keeping first and - foremost their safety at hand.- each person will receive a bag- that's been put - together by the vendors that- are supporting this event with- goodie bags great - information for them for- resources as they are in the- - - - aging process so that any of- their needs will be met."
- - a grand total of 940 mardi gras- lunch meals were passed
The Claiborne at Gulfport Highlands was letting the good times roll with a king cake pick up for the community.