Senior Mardi Gras Mambo in Gulfport

- the annual mardi gras mambo - celebrated their carnival seaso- with seniors in harrison county- with a twist.

- for the first time, mardi gras- mambo was celebrated as a - drive thru giving away 250 free- lunch meals were passed out - to seniors.

- the lyman community center in - gulfport was- decorated and music played as - visitors drove up to receive- their mardi gras meal.- jambalaya, king cake, french- bread - and a salad came in every plate- - - - for seniors who are unable to - travel to get their plates, - harrison county senior homes an- living facilities picked up - meals for their guests.

- - alisha plummer, community - relations - director southern care hospice:- "we really wanted to be able to do something for them but - keeping first and - foremost their safety at hand.- each person will receive a bag- that's been put - together by the vendors that- are supporting this event with- goodie bags great - information for them for- resources as they are in the- - - - aging process so that any of- their needs will be met."

- - a grand total of 940 mardi gras- lunch meals were passed