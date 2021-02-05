Cal Fire hosted a live-fire training in Gridley

Us through sunday.

If you saw smoke in the gridley area today..

It was just a drill.

Natural sound for the second time in a month cal fire - butte county worked with a local property owner to host a live fire training.

The training took place in gridley at an old restaurant right on hwy 99.

Cal fire spokesperson rick carhart said they were going to burn the whole building down... but because of the wind could not risk burning it all down today.

"something like this gives us real chance to get into an actual structure that is very similar to other structures that are still standing.

It gives them a chance to get into a realistic environment and see what he conditions are for when they are doing a sweep to make sure nobody is inside, or doing an interior attack."

Carhart said there was a mix of volunteer and career firefighters from across butte county