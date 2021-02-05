Shasta County saw record high Covid-19 deaths in January

With more than five dozen Covid-19 deaths, January was Shasta County’s deadliest month.

In place.

### tonight-- shasta county -- confirmed*4 new coronavirus deaths..

Along with 49 new cases.

That brings the total number of cases to more than 10-thousand 500.

There are now 157 total deaths.

19 are hospitalized, and more than 10- thosuand recovered.

With more than 5 dozen covid-19 deaths?january was shasta county's deadliest month.

As action news now reporter ana torrea reports-- public health is linking the surge to holiday gatherings.

1... 2..

3..

4... 5... all the way up to more than 150 covid-19 deaths in shasta county.

But january saw a record high.*take sot* trt :09 kerri schuette shasta health & human services agency public information officer in january we're seeing the results of that increase in cases both from the thanksgiving holiday & christmas holiday*take fscg public health says covid-19 killed 64 people in january.

That's 36 more than in december.

((butt to another chart))*take fscg* this chart breaks down by age group the deaths for january.

The covid-19 death toll shocking to some.*take sot* trt :07 james britt lives in redding that's crazy.

I didn't know that many people could die that quick over just the virus.

((butt to))*take sot trt :09 kerri schuette shasta health & human services agency public information officer we had a spike in cases, and then we had an increase in hospitalizations, and then an increase in deaths.

It's a very predictable pattern, unfortunately.*ana stand up trt ana torrea atorreanews as cases go up, shasta county continues to track down covid-19 cases through its contact tracing process.

Take sot* trt :06 kerri schuette shasta health & human services agency public information officer the purpose of contact tracing is to quickly identify cases take sot* trt :13 jackie morganfield lives in shasta county it does scare me but it scares me into the direction of doing what's needed // we have to be extremely careful with making sure that we have our face masks and as much distancing as possible to keep the virus from spreading.

So far, the youngest covid-19 deaths in shasta county, have been 2 people in