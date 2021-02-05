Providence promises changes after Medford board members vaccinated ahead of other groups

Providence said on Thursday that its vaccine procedures 'created the impression that some people are able to use their access to get a vaccination appointment.'

Some of those questions come from newswatch 12, and we have providence's response about giving shots to board members who aren't in vaccine group 1-a .

The oregonian and oregon-live-dot-com confirmed the preferential treatment in a report today.

The media outlet reported -- quote -- "providence health & services gave early access to covid-19 vaccines to some members of its oregon governing and foundation boards in december and january."

It quotes providence chief executive officer lisa vance acknowledging "preferential treatment" for board members -- some of whom are also donors.

The article says providence's medford operation put board members' names on waiting lists -- then callied them for shots.

Tonight, newswatch 12 has providence's response to our questions.

It says of 27-thousand vaccination invitations it issued, 18 medford invitations included some board members.

It says they volunteered to be on a list to make sure no doses were unused at the end of a vaccination day.

Providence says its haste to vaccinate people without wasting doses led to the situation.

It says the special treatment does not fit its standards, and it has made changes.

Tonight, newswatch 12 has oregon health authority's response to favored treatment for providence board members.

O-h-a says hospital administrators or board members are not vaccination group 1-a members -- if they have little or no exposure with patients.

O-h-a says its guidance is clear about vaccination priority groups, so it does not plan to change its guidelines.

