Mississippi National Guard discusses COVID-19 adjustments

Members of the Mississippi National Guard are sharing their experiences as they play a role in managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the mississippi- national guard are sharing- their experiences as they play - role in managing the- covid-19 pandemic.- throughout the pandemic, the- guard has assisted in covid - response when needed, including- at covid-19 - vaccination sites in south- mississippi and statewide.- national guard members say one- big adjustment they've had to - make over the last year is- recruitment in schools due to - tighter virus restrictions.

- a job outreach program is also- helping state guard members - find full-time employment,- including in the medical field,- in a- tough employment environment.

- - "for me, it shows how quick we can respond,- whether it's the state-level- emergency or a national level,- we're out here to get the job - done."

"we have the 68-whiskey program which is a medic, or healthcare- specialist, - when they come back from- training from that, they're - going to be certified nationall- in the emt program."

More than 800 national guard- soldiers in mississippi are - administering vaccines at 20- sites