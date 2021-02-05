The State Has A Backlog of Death Certificates

As issue that is causing problems for families and funeral homes across the state.

That new system has put a backlog on death certificates.

At the beginning of the New Year the state of Indiana instituted a new death and birth registry.

For their loved ones aren't getting them as quickly as they should be.

I talked with one local funeral home about the new system that's creating the issues and what they think the state could have done to better to avoid this on going problem.

At the beginning of the new year the state of indiana instituted a new death and birth registry.

"i would never have chosen to start a new birth and death registry in the middle of a pandemic."-dr. box stand up: but the state of indiana couldn't keep it's old registration system.

Once adobe stopped supporting adobe flash in 2020 (nats( the states system would have been obsolete.

"genesis was no longer going to be functional or workingn working for over a year to put in to place the new drive system.

We have had issues."-dr. box those issues include funeral homes not being able to transfer over death certificates from the old system in to the new one.

"we have one death certificate in particular from december..

The middle of december that we still haven't gotten resolved yet."- john fisher john fisher isn't alone.

According to isdh there are around 900 death certificates currently in limbo.

Which is creating problems for family members.

"a lot of families are having trouble with getting insurance policies and doing the legal paper work like switching names over.

A lot of the lower income families to are really relying on the insurance because they just lost the social security of their loved one."-john fisher another issue the state is facing is that several doctors who are allowed to sign off on death certificates haven't signed up in the new system.

"only about 32 percent of those individuals have signed up in the new drive system."-dr. box while funeral directors say things are getting better..

They say families should be patient.

"we are getting them in a lot more of timely manner but just be patient we are getting them as quickly as we possibly can."-josh fisher says the state should have done a trial run with the new system in one county..

To work out all of the kinks before completely changing the system over.

Dr. box says they are advising funeral homes to create brand new death certificates in the new system ... rather than trying to transfer over the ones from the old software.