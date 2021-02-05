Donald Rabin plays his flute at the Shakespeare District police station.
It was recovered after he lost it on a Blue Line train.
Donald Rabin plays his flute at the Shakespeare District police station.
It was recovered after he lost it on a Blue Line train.
There was some good news Wednesday for the out-of-town musician who left his flute on a CTA Blue Line train – the instrument has..
An out-of-town musician on Monday night was desperately hoping to find the professional-grade instrument he accidentally left on a..