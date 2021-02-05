Moss Point signing day turns to friendly rivalry

For all the hype and excitement surrounding National Signing Day, it’s also a bittersweet goodbye for a lot of former high school teammates.

This season.- - for all the hype and excitement- surrounding national signing- day... it's also a bittersweet- goodbye... for a lot of former- high school teammates.- take moss point, for example...- sending four football players - to the next level... but none o- them... to the same next level.- they call it the "core four"..

Made up of deuce lee ii...- having- signed with hinds community - college... trell millender with- coahoma... jadden matthews with- east mississippi... and - markis hawthorne... with pearl- river.- four guys that grew up talking- about one day playing - together, in college... and - probably could've... but- now... embracing the road less- traveled.

- - "they think they're going to beat us, it is- not going to happen.

But for- real, it's going to be a good - competition."

"it's going to be fun, but at the end of the- - - - day, to me, it's going to be- nothing but business.

I'm going- to shake his hand, let- him know that yeah, i miss you,- but i've got to do what i've go- to do."

"that's all we've been talking about, when - we meet up, when we face off, - there's going to be some- competition.

I can't- wait to see them.

I can't wait- to play against them."

"i mean has the trash talking already started - a little bit?"

"oh yeah, it's already started, been started- since practice."

"oh yeah, we were just joking around- earlier, saying we're going to- beat y'all, we're going to beat- y'all.

But no, it's all - love at the end of the day.

- those are still my guys.

I love- - - - them to the core."

Yesterday's national signing da- ceremony... is the largest for- any moss point football senior- class... in at