chef assisted living pack

Restaurants and bars have taken a hit from coronavirus.

One chef in particular--says he's seen the effect first hand.

Instead of throwing in the apron...he grabbed his pots and pans to give back to veterans and older folks abc 36's danielle saitta shows us what he's been cooking up at friendship towers assisted living.

Danielle: "matt thomas is used to serving thousands of people during the kentucky derby but due to covid he's moved his food station to friendship towers assisted living nat snap where he's serving residents food fit for churchill downs" .

Chef thomas' life centers around cooking and serving up great food.

He says a good hardy meal it's something he's always had appreciation for.

Matt: "food brings everybody together.

I grew up in a small town in meade county kentucky my parents were poor we didn't have much..food was scarce and we lived off the land" at age 14 he started cooking in restaurants... eventually wi o oorking his way up to cook at churchill downs from 2014 - 2018....running the turf club and the steaks room.

When thomas' family tree started to grow..he decided to get his clean hands dirty and run a farm..where he was able to provide produce for the food industry....but that all changed once covid hit... thomas:"a lot of restaurants were closing down..bars were closing down and that was the main business for our farm" thomas needed a way to feed his family..so he decided to pick up the pots and pans once again....but this time...at a home for veterans and older folks..

Thomas: "it doesn't matter if there's a pandemic it doesn't matter what's going on..residents have to eat thomas currently works at friendship towers assisted living...he says...cooking for the people living here is his way of giving back and while the derby is certainly exciting he thinks cooking here is just as rewarding you can really put in more detail and train the staff and give the residents something to look forward to..thats our goal to be the best part of someone's day right now, the home has breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day with room service delivery for those who want it.

But next week the facility will begin all day dining--restaurant style ..where covid won't be able to stop them from having a good meal.

Thomas: "they couldn't be more appreciative they couldn't be more excited to see what we can do and what we are going to roll out and we are just going to keep raising the bar and raising the bar" in lexington danielle saitta abc 36 news the nursing home says they're hoping to eventually welcome in families for events like sunday brunch once some covid regulations are lifted