Tracking Covid Vaccine Supplies

The state health department is struggling to get its hands on more coronavirus vaccine doses.

But one local clinic got a surprise shipment of doses this week!

We sent waay 31's olivia schueller to get answers on how the state keeps track of its supplies.

This week we saw a little bit of anamoly..

Highlands medical center in scottsboro recieved vaccines earlier than expected.

Dr. lander dph this is the first time this has happened in the state of alabama.

The state health department's dr. karen landers said all vaccines come with tracking...in most cases facilities know exactly when they're getting the vaccine.

She said it could be an issue down the line, but right now...vaccines aren't just showing up.

Dr. landers did say the department of public health is all out of first doses, they're now focused on getting second doses of the moderna vaccine.

Dr. landers when we order second doses, and we know those doses are coming, we can only use that for the second doses.

Most people in north alabama will begin getting their second doses of the vaccine on monday.

Landers said they're committed to the 28 day timeline.

Dr. landers our local health departments will be focused on giving the second doses due to vaccine supply.

Dr. landers said the department of public health is hoping to get more first doses in early march unless something changes with supply.

In huntsville olivia schueller waay 31 news.