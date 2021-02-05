IHSAA announces changes to girls basketball state finals

Commissioner Paul Neidig announced today that this year’s IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals will be played over two days later this month to ensure an even safer environment for teams and the limited number of spectators in attendance.

