Mid-Buchanan beats Tigers

HS Hoops
High school Hoops
Tonight... mid-buchanan trying to finish off the last few regular season games on high notes..
Taking on the tigers..=== first quarter..
This one back and forth for a while..
Hannah williams off the glass..
Ties this one up at 4...=== savannah bingham attacks the lane..
And answers for the tigers..
Plattsburg back in front 6-4....=== in transtion..
Jordan thornton..
All alone..
Finishing at the room...=== but it's plattsburg taking the lead after the first 8 minutes of this one..
14-13..=== second quarter..
Cole hodge for three..
Tigers up 22- 19...=== other end..
Though..
Williams knocks down some threes from the outside... she leads the way with 19... dragons lead 27-26 at the half..
Pull away to
