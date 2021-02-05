Mid-Buchanan beats Tigers

Tonight... mid-buchanan trying to finish off the last few regular season games on high notes..

Taking on the tigers..=== first quarter..

This one back and forth for a while..

Hannah williams off the glass..

Ties this one up at 4...=== savannah bingham attacks the lane..

And answers for the tigers..

Plattsburg back in front 6-4....=== in transtion..

Jordan thornton..

All alone..

Finishing at the room...=== but it's plattsburg taking the lead after the first 8 minutes of this one..

14-13..=== second quarter..

Cole hodge for three..

Tigers up 22- 19...=== other end..

Though..

Williams knocks down some threes from the outside... she leads the way with 19... dragons lead 27-26 at the half..

Pull away to