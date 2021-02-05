11pm Teacher Pension 02.04.2021

New teachers could have different retirement benefits than those already working under a bill passed today in the Kentucky house.

But not everyone is happy with the bill.

Abc 36's kaitlyn shive explains why.

Lawmakers debated on house bill 258 for over an hour-- the bill would require teachers hired in 2022 to work longer and contribute more to their pensions.

Rep massey "the outcome of this bill would do this, over a 30 year actuary period, it would save the commonwealth approximately 3 point 5 7 billion dollars" it's sponsored by republican representative ed massey from northern kentucky...who says it won't fix the pension system's $16 billion gap...but it'll help.

Massey "it basically stops the bleeding or reduces the hemhoraging of money that has continued to grow and will continue to grow over the next couple years" the bill wouldn't affect current teachers enrolled in the retirement system.

But new teachers would be offered a "foundational benefit"...they'd have to contribute 9% of pay towards...and a "supplemental benefit" they'd contribute 2% towards.

And instead of retiring in 27 years, new hires would have to work 30 years to be eligible for benefits.

"what this bill does is presents potential new hires with something they can count on that they know will be fully funded" kentucky education association member doug botkin says he thinks it'll make it harder to hire good teachers.

"when you already have shortage anyways and then you tell them their not going to get the reitrement their predecessors got and theyre going to have to work longer to an older age those are just not factors that make you want to uh want to get into the profession" the bill moves to the senate for consideration next.

Kaitlyn shive abc 36 news.

