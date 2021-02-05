Delhi Police arrest Mewat-based criminal near Kalindi Kunj

The Delhi Police arrested a Mewat-based criminal named Shahid Rafiq on February 04 after a brief exchange of fire near Kalindi Kunj.

Rafiq was taken to Safdarjung Hospital after he received a leg injury in the exchange of fire.

The Delhi Police said that 35-year-old is history-sheeter and was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 from UP Police for any information leading up to his arrest.

Following Rafiq's arrest, a semi-automatic pistol with 6 cartridges was recovered from him.

Rafiq was apprehended on intel of Special Cell that he was planning a criminal activity in the Sarita Vihar area yesterday.

As a result, a trap was laid and he was arrested near the Kalindi Kunj.

According to the Delhi Police, he was involved in 10 criminal cases in Delhi alone.

Aside from this, he was involved in more than 40 criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, robbery, criminal intimidation, theft, etc in at least 8 states.

Rafiq is also wanted in many cases of robberies and ATMs breaking in many states.