Downtown Macon Super Bowl

Restaurants and bars in macon are preparing up for superbowl celbrations.

A few places planning to show the game include... billy's clubhouse, cashman's pub, and ocmulgee brewpub.

Kaitlynn kressin is the marketing director for ocmulgee.

She says the restaurant will several drink specials... for super bowl sunday.

And according to kressin, the restaurant is following covid-19 guidelines to keep football fans safe.

We are taking to go orders over the phone, you can also order our products online, we have a beautiful outdoor patio that you can sit in.

We'll have the game on the big screen so lots of room for