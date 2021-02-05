GA Congress MTG Remarks

House Republicans fail to punish Greene
U.S. House Republicans opted on Wednesday not to punish newcomer Marjorie Taylor Greene for incendiary comments, including support..
House education and labor c1 3 b13 committee and the budget committee.
Meredith wood reports.
(nats: vote georgia congressman sanford bishop released a statement regarding the vote to remove greene from her committees.
He says in part quote: "representative greene's conduct does not reflect creditably on the house of representatives.
She advocated violence against elected officials; harassed and stalked the student survivor of a school shooting; taunted a fellow member of congress; and routinely traffics in extreme and delusional conspiracy theories".
Georgia representative austin scott also released a statement:.
Saying quote: "today, house democrats again chose partisan politics and took the unprecedented step to remove rep.
Marjorie taylor
