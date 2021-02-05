GA Congress MTG Remarks

House education and labor c1 3 b13 committee and the budget committee.

Meredith wood reports.

(nats: vote georgia congressman sanford bishop released a statement regarding the vote to remove greene from her committees.

He says in part quote: "representative greene's conduct does not reflect creditably on the house of representatives.

She advocated violence against elected officials; harassed and stalked the student survivor of a school shooting; taunted a fellow member of congress; and routinely traffics in extreme and delusional conspiracy theories".

Georgia representative austin scott also released a statement:.

Saying quote: "today, house democrats again chose partisan politics and took the unprecedented step to remove rep.

Marjorie taylor