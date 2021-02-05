Officials warn about driving drunk this weekend

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Big Game is this weekend and officials want to make sure your Super Bowl celebrations do not include driving drunk.

The big football game is this weekend.

And officials want to make sure ... your super bowl celebrations do not include driving drunk.

The governor's office of highway safety says it's important to make sure you have a designated driver... if your super bowl plans include drinking.

Director of law enforcement services roger hayes tells us... you should always wear your seat belt.

Slow down and follow the speed limits.

And keep your hands off your phone ... while you're driving.

We've got the pandemic going on, we've had a bunch of losses with that.

We don't need to add to them with a senseless thing such as driving impaired or driving aggressively.

Hayes says traffic fatalities for this year are already two percent higher ... than they were at this time