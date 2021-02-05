Covid-19 vaccination effort expands to Chillicothe

Missouri's department of health and senior services is expanding its vaccine operations in northwest missouri... staff members say, it's a community effort that requires everyone's cooperation.

Kq2's ron johnson has more tonight from chillicothe: <<ron johnson reporting vaccination efforts continuing in northwest missouri, this time in chillicothe where people braved the elements to get their first dose the weather as you can see is not necessarily on our side, but everything is going off really well missouri's health department set to give out about 1000 doses of the pfizer vaccine at the united methodist church in town, it might have looked a bit hectic but staff say things ran rather smoothly we had like 50 some spots every 30 minutes and so we're doing pretty good with that right now.

The missouri national guard also assisting in the efforts working with the state's health department running ground operations we're just honored to be able to partner with our civilian partners and help the community out in this way with each vehicle coming through state health department staff say it gets the region that much closer to the end of the pandemic we're giving a lot of people a lot of hope right now it's been a long year.

Staff say they know all this couldn't be possible without the public's support, something they're saying they're getting a lot of.

This is exciting stuff, people are super appreciative of what's going on.

Plans are still in the works for more vaccination sites across northwest missouri every week there'll be a mass vaccination event whether we do two sites or the one.

As the vaccine rollout continues health department staff and the guard say they'll be ready to do whatever's necessary to keep the state on track.

We're just going to continue to offer our support logistically and administratively to our civilian partners and continue working through this.

Ron johnson kq2 news.

Missouri's health department will follow-up with second doses of the vaccine in chillicothe in three weeks.