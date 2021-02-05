SESE Industrial will build a large factory in Chattanooga to provide axles for Volkswagen.

Another factory.

Governor lee and commissioner rolfe announced today that sese industrial services will be building a new facility.

The 300 thousand square foot structure will be located on hickory valley road.

The company will be manufacturing axle parts for volkswagen.

This is a 42 million dollar investment and will bring 240 new jobs to the city.

"anytime we're able to create 240 jobs and have this type of investment in hamilton county means a great deal to our citizens.

It provides opportunities for people that may work there -their families that they support.

So obviously we're excited that they chose hamilton count tito make their home."

The tennessee department of economic and community development says that economic development projects have brought over 5,000 jobs to hamilton county in the last five years.

A chattanooga restaurant has gone