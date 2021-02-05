Apria Healthcare is helping with oxygen supplies for COVID-19 patients

Covid-19 affects victims in many ways, and workers in places like apria healthcare are helping people with a particular need... many covid-19 patients need oxygen supplementation.

Covid affects the respiratory system -- making breathing at times difficult.

Apria's portable oxygen systems help reduce symptoms, and allow patients to receive the care they need.

Employees understand that many patients need more oxygen, and they're trying to keep up with demand.

(sot) "we've got team members that's been on the roads delivering lots of equipment, nights, weekends, holidays that we have been trying to meet our patients needs more so than worry about our hours we are working.

Employees say they understand it's important for patients to receive their oxygen supplies, which is why they've been preparing for their business to increase since the pandemic began... they also say they'll continue to help patients who need oxygen support throughout the pandemic.

