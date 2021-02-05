MSHSL votes to proceed with winter sports postseason

Local coaches weigh in on the leagues decision.

Without knowing whether they'd have a postseason to look forward to.

K?

"*i?

"*m?

"*t n sports director ?

"* kaleb gillock ?

"* joins us with the latest from the minnesota state high school league./// (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

?

"* those teams now have their answer after the league's board of directors voted in favor of having state tournaments.

Lourdes girls basketball head coach ?

"* aaron berg ?

"* says today's news is a sigh of relief.xxx it's just great to know that we're going to have an opportunity to play beyond the regular season and give the girls something to shoot for.

It's official.

Winter sports in minnesota will have a postseason to look forward to.

Triton boys basketball head coach ?

"* zak hanegraff ?

"* s knowing that there is a postseason creates extra motivation.

It makes the end goal a little bit different.

You know focusing more on what we can do to get better every day for that tournament now that we know we're going to have it, the kids have a little more to strive for.

At the beginning of every season you need to set some goals and every team is a little bit different on what those goals are and i think a postseason of some sort and making it to the state tournament or whatever is an important part of everybody's goal set.

In the event that there is a spike in covid?

"* 19 cases across the state, the league could easily reverse its decision.

That's why these coaches are continuing to take every pobbile precaution.

We're trying to do our best and we're podding.

We don't share any kids ?

"* nobody plays any halves of two teams. they're all podded in their jv or varsity or ninth grade pod.

We which is kind of tough.

Everything is hit or miss ake anything for granted.

I felt pretty confident that the state was doing everything it could to host the tournament and i'm glad that we can but (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

Complete list of the approved state tournament dates on our website at k?

"*i?

"* m?