COVID-19: Over 49 lakh vaccination registered in India

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India on February 05 reported single-day spike of 12,408 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

120 deaths in the same period pushed the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,54,823.

India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 1,08,02,591 which include 1,51,460 active infections.

More than 1,04,96,308 people have recovered from the virus with 15,853 new discharges in last 24 hours.

Till date the total vaccination is 49,59,445.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 7,15,776 samples were tested on February 04.

Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till February 04 are 19,99,31,795.