Balanced scoring leads McCutcheon to upset win over Lafayette Jeff

The Mavericks improve to 12-2 overall this season.

Jeff visited 11-2 mccutcheon ..

The bronchos without two starters against a red-hot mavericks team ..

Brooks barnhizer and jeff looking to move to 16-1 ..

Joe phinisee and the mavs eying their fifth raight win ..

First quarter ..

Barnhizer the steal and slam ..

But the bronchos trailed 14-11 after one ..

In the second ..

Phinisee with the acrobatic finish ..

Mark barnhizer frustrated ..

He won't like this ..

Ashton beaver has it stolen by phinisee ..

The senior finds leighton mcgovern who throws it down ..

Mccutcheon led 30-28 at the half .

More bad news for jeff ..

Owen linder did not play the final two quarters because an ankle injury ..

And jasiah kirk- williams did not play the fourth ..

Kirk-williams hits the three ..

But the junior is t'd up ..

That kirk-williams fifth foul so he's done ..

This game even at 46 heading into the final frame ..

The mavericks gaining some separation on the short-handed bronchos ..

Phinisee to the rim ..

He had 19..

55-51 home team ..

J-j mallett was huge in the quarter ..

Mallett connects on the three ..

12 of his 15 points came in the fourth ..

From mallett to mcgovern ..

Mcgovern the tomahawk jam ..

Get this kiddo a 24 mavericks jersey ..

No.

24 putting the exclamation point on this contest ..

Mcgovern scored 24 points ..

Mccutcheon overcomes a 41-point effort from barnhizer to upset jeff 79-71 the final.

Harrison bounces